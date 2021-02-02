UK Urges Russia to Release Navalny After Court Rules 3.5 Years in Prison - Foreign Office

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The United Kingdom considers the arrest of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny a breach of Moscow's international commitments and urges for his immediate and unconditional release, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, a court in Moscow sentenced Navalny to 3.5 years behind bars in a financial misdemeanor case. The ruling came to replace Navalny's suspended sentence in the same case due to his breach of conditions set in the court's original verdict.

"The UK calls for the immediate and unconditional release of Alexey Navalny and all of the peaceful protesters and journalists arrested over the last two weeks," the statement read.

Describing the ruling as "perverse," the UK Foreign Office said it showed that Russia "is failing to meet the most basic commitments expected of any responsible member of the international community."

Navalny's legal team has 10 days to appeal the ruling.