UK Urges UN To Address Alleged Human Rights Violations In Myanmar, China, Belarus, Russia

Sumaira FH 26 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 08:31 PM

UK Urges UN to Address Alleged Human Rights Violations in Myanmar, China, Belarus, Russia

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab called on the UN Human Rights Council on Monday to address alleged human rights violations in Myanmar, China, Belarus and Russia, claiming that the international body does not "consistently" pinpoint where the most pressing human rights issues are.

"Like any institution, we know the council is not perfect. Some members do not meet the human rights standards we vow to uphold. And the council's agenda does not consistently reflect where the most pressing human rights issues are," Raab said at the 46th Session of the UN Human Rights Council, of which China and Russia are both members too.

In his online speech, the UK foreign secretary said that the situation in the Chinese region of Xinjiang "is beyond pale," and that the UN mechanisms must respond to reported abuses like tortures, forced labor and forced sterilization of women.

"The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, or another independent fact-finding expert, must - and I repeat must - be given urgent and unfettered access to Xinjiang," he said, adding that the situation in Tibet is also concerning and that in Hong Kong the rights of the people are being systematically violated.

On Myanmar, Raab said that the military who staged a coup d'état on February 1 "must step aside" and release ousted president Win Myint and state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.

He also criticized Russia for what he called the "disgraceful" jailing of opposition figure Alexei Navalny, claiming that "his treatment and the violence inflicted on peaceful protesters can only further reinforce the world's concerns that Russia is failing to meet its international obligations."

Regarding Belarus, the head of the UK diplomacy said the Human Rights Council must continue with a comprehensive investigation of the alleged human rights violations being committed against those who oppose the victory of president Alexander Lukashenko in last year's elections.

