UK Urges World Leaders to Honor Paris Agreement on Climate Change at COP26 in Glasgow

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Alok Sharma, the UK's president-designate of the UN Climate Change Conference, or COP26, to be held from October 31-November 12 in Glasgow, urged world leaders on Tuesday to honor the promises made at the Paris climate conference in 2015 to limit the global temperature increase to 1.5C.

"In 19 days from now the world will converge on the great city of Glasgow for the latest United Nations Climate Conference, COP26. And at that vital summit, the world must honour the promises made here in Paris six years ago," Sharma said in a speech delivered at the UNESCO World Heritage Centre in Paris.

After recalling the commitments made in the French city in 2015, the British government official stressed that the responsibility to deliver such pledges rests ultimately withworld leaders.

"COP26 is not a photo op, nor a talking circle. It must be the forum where we put the world on track to deliver on climate. And that is down to leaders. It is leaders who made a promise to the world in Paris six years ago," he said.

According to Sharma, "the world has not done enough," for since the Paris Agreement was signed, the carbon emissions responsible for global warming have continued to rise, extreme weather "is on the march" around the world, and developed nations have failed to deliver the 100 billion Dollars a year promised to help developing nations cope with the impact of climate change.