UK, US Agree to Hold China Accountable But Also Work With Beijing in Positive Manner- Raab

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday that he discussed with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken relations with China and agreed that Beijing should be held to the commitments it has made but also relations should be advances in a positive manner.

"I think it's fair to say we see eye-to-eye on the need to stand up for our values, holding Beijing to the commitments that they've made," Raab said, adding that this stance refers to the Hong Kong declaration and other commitments. "But also at the same time finding constructive ways to work with China in a sensible and positive manner where that's possible."