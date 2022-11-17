UK, US Agreed to Ramp Up Support for Ukraine at G20 Summit - Sunak

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday he had agreed with US President Joe Biden that they should increase assistance to Ukraine and strengthen their alliance against China

"Yesterday I held my first my meeting with President Biden.

We pledged to redouble our support for Ukraine and to continue deepening our cooperation, including on energy security and managing the challenges posed by China," Sunak said in parliament.

Addressing the parliament for the first time since the G20 summit, Sunak said that economic shockwaves generated by disruptions in the global food and energy markets would ripple through the world for years to come and promised to improve energy security by accelerating the green transition.