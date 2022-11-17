UrduPoint.com

UK, US Agreed To Ramp Up Support For Ukraine At G20 Summit - Sunak

Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2022 | 10:47 PM

UK, US Agreed to Ramp Up Support for Ukraine at G20 Summit - Sunak

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday he had agreed with US President Joe Biden that they should increase assistance to Ukraine and strengthen their alliance against China

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday he had agreed with US President Joe Biden that they should increase assistance to Ukraine and strengthen their alliance against China.

"Yesterday I held my first my meeting with President Biden.

We pledged to redouble our support for Ukraine and to continue deepening our cooperation, including on energy security and managing the challenges posed by China," Sunak said in parliament.

Addressing the parliament for the first time since the G20 summit, Sunak said that economic shockwaves generated by disruptions in the global food and energy markets would ripple through the world for years to come and promised to improve energy security by accelerating the green transition.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Ukraine China Parliament Alliance United Kingdom Market

Recent Stories

MH17 Trial Biased, Based on Political Order - Russ ..

MH17 Trial Biased, Based on Political Order - Russian Foreign Ministry

36 seconds ago
 France to Create Cybersecurity Center in Montenegr ..

France to Create Cybersecurity Center in Montenegro - Foreign Ministry

37 seconds ago
 Record High Number of UK Citizens Consider Brexit ..

Record High Number of UK Citizens Consider Brexit Wrong Decision - Poll

41 seconds ago
 UK austerity budget stings markets

UK austerity budget stings markets

46 seconds ago
 IAEA Adopts Resolution Against Iran Over Insuffici ..

IAEA Adopts Resolution Against Iran Over Insufficient Cooperation - Russian Envo ..

4 minutes ago
 Russian TV Personality Sobchak Apologizes to Roste ..

Russian TV Personality Sobchak Apologizes to Rostec CEO in Media Blackmail Case

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.