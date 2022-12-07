UrduPoint.com

UK, US Announce New Partnership To Increase Energy Security, Curb Prices

Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2022 | 12:50 PM

UK, US Announce New Partnership to Increase Energy Security, Curb Prices

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) The United Kingdom and the United States have agreed to boost energy security and drive down prices in a bid to reduce reliance on Russia in 2023, within the UK-US Energy Security and Affordability Partnership announced by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

"The UK and US will work together to increase energy security and drive down prices, as part of an initiative announced by the Prime Minister and US President Biden today (7th December)," the UK government said.

The statement also said that under the new partnership, Washington and London will "drive work to reduce global dependence on Russian energy exports, stabilise energy markets and step up collaboration on energy efficiency, nuclear and renewables.

"

"The group will work to ensure the market delivers sustained increases in the supply of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) to UK terminals from the US and will collaborate on energy efficiency measures," the document said.

It added that the US was set to export "at least 9-10 billion cubic metres of LNG" in 2023 via UK terminals.

