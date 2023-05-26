UK, US, Australia Hold AUKUS' First AI Military Tests - UK Ministry of Defense

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) The United Kingdom, Australia and the United States have held military trials of artificial intelligence technology within the AUKUS cooperation pact for the first time to track and detect military targets in a representative environment in real time, the UK Ministry of Defense said on Friday.

"The work saw the initial joint deployment of Australian, UK and US AI-enabled assets in a collaborative swarm to detect and track military targets in a representative environment in real time. Accelerating the development of these technologies will have a massive impact on coalition military capability," the defense ministry said in a statement published on the UK government's website.

The military tests have been organized by the UK's Defense Science and Technology Laboratory and achieved "world firsts, including the live retraining of models in flight and the interchange of AI models between AUKUS nations," the statement read.

"Autonomy and AI will transform the way Defence operates. The strategic environment is rapidly evolving, meaning we must adapt our technologies at pace if we are to maintain our operational advantage. By sharing AI - and the underpinning data to enable it - with one another, Australia, UK, and US militaries can access the best AI, reduce duplication of effort, and ensure interoperability," the document also said.

The AUKUS Advanced Capabilities Pillar, also known as Pillar 2, is a trilateral program including different cutting-edge technologies and capabilities to promote security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, according to the UK's defense ministry.

AUKUS is a trilateral security pact between Australia, the US and the UK signed in 2021 which envisages the US and the UK supplying, among other things, nuclear-powered submarines to Australia.