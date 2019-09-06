UK, US Confirm Intention to Sign Trade Deal After Brexit - Government

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US Vice President Mike Pence confirmed their intention to enter into a bilateral trade agreement after Brexit , Johnson's office said in a statement on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Johnson received Pence at his Downing Street office in London.

"Both reiterated their commitment to negotiating an ambitious free trade deal after the UK leaves the EU. They agreed that setting up the UK-US Special Relationship Economic Working Group was a positive step," the statement says.

Pence and Johnson also discussed a number of international issues, including protests in Hong Kong and Iran nuclear deal.