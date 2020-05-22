UK, US Defense Secretaries Agree to Counter Alleged Russian, Chinese Disinformation

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and his US counterpart, Mark Esper, on Thursday held phone talks, during which they agreed to work together to counter alleged Russian and Chinese disinformation, the UK Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier in May, Esper accused Moscow and Beijing of taking advantage of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and putting forward their interests. Moreover, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also alleged that Russia and China spread disinformation in pursuit of enhancing their influence and destabilizing the situation in the member countries of NATO and the European Union during the coronavirus pandemic.

Both Russia and China have repeatedly refuted linkages disinformation propaganda related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They discussed the ongoing operations and conflicts in Afghanistan, against Daesh [Islamic State terrorist group, banned in Russia] in Iraq and Syria and the situation in Libya. They also discussed concerns about Russian and Chinese disinformation and agreed to continue to work together to mitigate the effects of this malign activity," the statement said.

The statement added that the ministers also discussed ways to strengthen NATO and enhancing cooperation between members of the alliance against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.