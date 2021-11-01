UrduPoint.com

UK, US, Germany Request UN Human Rights Council Session On Sudan - UK Envoy

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 09:45 PM

The United Kingdom, joined by the United States, Germany and Norway, has requested the UN Human Rights Council to gather for a special session over the recent military takeover in Sudan, Ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva Simon Manley said in a statement on Monday

"The actions of the Sudanese military are a betrayal of the revolution, the transition (and) the hopes of the Sudanese people," Manley wrote on Twitter. "Along with 47 other countries, we are requesting a Special Session of the UN Human Rights Council."

