UK, US, Germany Request UN Human Rights Council Session on Sudan - UK Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) The United Kingdom, joined by the United States, Germany and Norway, has requested the UN Human Rights Council to gather for a special session over the recent military takeover in Sudan, Ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva Simon Manley said in a statement on Monday.

"The actions of the Sudanese military are a betrayal of the revolution, the transition (and) the hopes of the Sudanese people," Manley wrote on Twitter. "Along with 47 other countries, we are requesting a Special Session of the UN Human Rights Council."