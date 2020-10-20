UrduPoint.com
UK, US Intensifying Negotiations On Free Trade Agreement - UK Trade Secretary

Tue 20th October 2020 | 07:25 PM

The United Kingdom and the United Stated are intensifying negotiations on their future free trade agreement so they are in a good position to move forward after the US presidential election on November 3, UK International Trade Secretary, Liz Truss, said on Tuesday

"We're intensifying negotiations so we are in a good position to move forward after the [US] election," Truss wrote on Twitter.

According to the UK minister, the government wants to sign a deal that delivers for all parts of UK and is forward-leaning in modern areas like technology and services.

After leaving the European Union on January 31, the UK embarked on trade negotiations with US, Japan, Australia and the EU, in an attempt to compensate for its departure from the European bloc.

Any deal coming from those negotiations will have to wait for the conclusion of the transition period agreed between London and Brussels as part of the Withdrawal Agreement, which is due to expire on December 31.

