UK, US, Norway Issue Joint Statement Praising Sudan Peace Agreement Between Gov't, Rebels

The governments of the United States, United Kingdom, and Norway have welcomed the initialing of a peace deal between the Sudanese government and the Sudan Revolutionary Front, according to a joint statement issued on Monday

"The United States, the United Kingdom, and Norway (the Troika) welcome the peace agreement between the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) and the Civilian-led Transitional Government of Sudan, initialled on 31 August 2020 as the first step in a long process to rebuild hope and stability for conflict-affected communities in Sudan," the joint statement read.

The agreement, which was signed in Juba, the capital of neighboring South Sudan, creates a foundation for reaching a sustainable peace, particularly in the Darfur region, the so-called Troika said, adding that local efforts will be required to ensure the implementation of the deal.

Fighting in the Darfur region escalated in 2003 as rebels launched a campaign to overthrow then-President Omar al-Bashir, who was eventually toppled in 2019.

Tensions have continued into the present day, and the United Nations is continuing efforts to de-escalate tensions. Since the start of the conflict in the African country, roughly 300,000 people have died and as many as 3 million people have been displaced, according to UN estimates.

