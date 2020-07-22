UrduPoint.com
UK, US Remove 'Anomaly' That Allowed US Officer's Wife To Claim Immunity After Car Crash

Wed 22nd July 2020

UK, US Remove 'Anomaly' That Allowed US Officer's Wife to Claim Immunity After Car Crash

The United Kingdom and the United States have agreed to amend the immunity rule and remove a loophole that allowed the wife of a US official to avoid criminal prosecution after she was involved in a road accident that killed a UK national, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The United Kingdom and the United States have agreed to amend the immunity rule and remove a loophole that allowed the wife of a US official to avoid criminal prosecution after she was involved in a road accident that killed a UK national, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Wednesday.

In August 2019, Harry Dunn, 19, died in the car accident in the Northamptonshire county in central England while riding his motorcycle. Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a US intelligence officer stationed at the RAF Croughton military base, who was driving the vehicle that hit Dunn's motorcycle, subsequently returned to the US under diplomatic immunity.

"First and foremost, the US waiver of immunity from criminal jurisdiction is now expressly extended to the family members of US staff at the Croughton Annex, thus ending the anomaly in the previous arrangements and permitting the criminal prosecution of the family members of those staff, should these tragic circumstances ever arise again," Raab said in a statement, as quoted by The Telegraph.

Charlotte Charles, Harry Dunn's mother, called the change a "huge step forward" and added that the family's campaign to bring Anne Sacoolas back to the UK would continue. The US has so far refused to extradite Sacoolas to the UK.

More Stories From World

