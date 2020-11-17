UrduPoint.com
UK, US Sign Post-Brexit Aviation Agreement To Ensure Unimpeded Air Traffic

Tue 17th November 2020 | 08:58 PM

The United Kingdom and the United States signed on Tuesday a new aviation deal to ensure the continuation of flights once the UK definitively leaves the European Union on December 31 as part of the Brexit agreement, the UK's Department for Transport has announced

"The arrangement will replace the current EU agreement, preserving the continuation of travel, protecting the economy and ensuring the UK remains one of the world's leading aviation hubs for both travellers and businesses," the official statement said.

The deal, called the Air Service Agreement, was signed by UK Transport Minister, Grant Shapps, and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and will enter into full legal force after both sides complete all the necessary procedures for an international agreement.

"This is just one of many steps we're taking as we move towards a bright new future at the end of the transition period," Shapps said, as quoted in the statement.

The UK left the EU on January 31, but as part of the withdrawal agreement, both sides entered an 11-month transition period to negotiate their future commercial relations, requiring new deals signed by the UK as a non-EU member state to wait until January 2021 to enter into force.

