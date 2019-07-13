UK and US intelligence agencies are currently concocting fakes about Russian President Vladimir Putin's inner circle, as well as the Russian Defense Ministry's top officials, which are going to be later used to justify new sanctions on Moscow, a military and diplomatic source told Sputnik

"An active phase of the anti-Russia campaign, organized by Western special services in order to discredit individuals from the Russian president's inner circle, as well as the leadership of the Defense Ministry, is currently being observed," the source said.

The source noted that aggressive actions could be seen in the information space, and provocations were no longer being concealed.

"As part of already unconcealed provocative actions, US and UK intelligence agencies' experts concoct fake information about the Russian leadership," the source added.

The source also said that the fakes got into the hands of media, including those controlled by US financial moguls such as George Soros and Willian Browder though non-profit organizations affiliated with the US State Department.

"Despite the absurdity of the allegations, the White House uses this news predictably to justify new sanctions measures. Such actions are direct interference in the Russian Federation's internal affairs aimed at destabilizing the situation in the country, weaken Russia's economic potential and generate political influence levers on its leadership," the source said.