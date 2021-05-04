UrduPoint.com
UK, US Stand 'Shoulder To Shoulder' On Ukraine, Afghanistan - Raab

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 12:09 AM

UK, US Stand 'Shoulder to Shoulder' on Ukraine, Afghanistan - Raab

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday that he discussed with US Secretary of State Anthony Bllinken issues pertaining to Ukraine and Afghanistan and stand together with respect to them

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday that he discussed with US Secretary of State Anthony Bllinken issues pertaining to Ukraine and Afghanistan and stand together with respect to them.

"Tony and I also discussed a range of security issues - Iran , Afghanistan, continuing concerns about Russia in particular on the birder with Ukraine. We stand shoulder to shoulder on these issues," Raab said.

More Stories From World

