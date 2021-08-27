UK, US Still Intend to Evacuate as Many People as Possible From Kabul - Raab

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) The US and UK military will continue to strive to evacuate as many people as possible from Afghanistan, despite the recent bombings in Kabul, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday.

"The UK and US remain resolute in our mission to get as many people out as possible. It is testament to the remarkable courage of our personnel that they continue to do so while under fire. We will not let the cowardly acts of terrorists stop us," Raab said following a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Raab said that he had expressed condolences to Blinken in connection with the death of the US military in the explosions that occurred in the area of the Kabul airport. He also expressed condolences to the families of Afghans who were injured and killed in the attacks.

"Today's attack is a stark reminder of the dangerous situation in which UK military and civilian personnel have been working so hard to evacuate people and we should be proud of their bravery and what they have achieved," he added.