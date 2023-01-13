UK, US to Jointly Oversee Investigation Into Virgin Orbit Rocket Failure - UK Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) Authorities in the United Kingdom and the United States will jointly oversee an investigation into the failed launch of a Virgin Orbit rocket, the UK government said on Friday.

On Tuesday, the rocket, launched from a 747 aircraft in southwest England on a mission to deploy a payload of nine satellites into space, failed to reach orbit due to a "premature shutdown" of the rocket's second-stage engine.

"The UK's Space Accident Investigation Authority (SAIA) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the USA will jointly oversee the Virgin Orbit investigation into the system anomaly that occurred during the firing of the rocket's second stage engine," the statement read.

The government added that the UK Civil Aviation authority would act as advisers to the SAIA during the investigation.

The mission was supposed to be the first launch of satellites from the UK territory. A series of Virgin Orbit launches took place from the Mojave Air in California, with the first test flight in 2020 being unsuccessful.