UrduPoint.com

UK, US To Jointly Oversee Investigation Into Virgin Orbit Rocket Failure - UK Government

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2023 | 08:50 PM

UK, US to Jointly Oversee Investigation Into Virgin Orbit Rocket Failure - UK Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) Authorities in the United Kingdom and the United States will jointly oversee an investigation into the failed launch of a Virgin Orbit rocket, the UK government said on Friday.

On Tuesday, the rocket, launched from a 747 aircraft in southwest England on a mission to deploy a payload of nine satellites into space, failed to reach orbit due to a "premature shutdown" of the rocket's second-stage engine.

"The UK's Space Accident Investigation Authority (SAIA) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the USA will jointly oversee the Virgin Orbit investigation into the system anomaly that occurred during the firing of the rocket's second stage engine," the statement read.

The government added that the UK Civil Aviation authority would act as advisers to the SAIA during the investigation.

The mission was supposed to be the first launch of satellites from the UK territory. A series of Virgin Orbit launches took place from the Mojave Air in California, with the first test flight in 2020 being unsuccessful.

Related Topics

USA Accident Firing United Kingdom United States 2020 From Government Satellites

Recent Stories

Expanded Youth MMA Championship begins this weeken ..

Expanded Youth MMA Championship begins this weekend at Mubadala Arena

24 minutes ago
 Shurooq launches Sky Adventures in Central Region

Shurooq launches Sky Adventures in Central Region

24 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Mauro Vieira on a ..

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Mauro Vieira on appointment as Brazil&#039;s Fo ..

25 minutes ago
 Etihad Credit Insurance appoints Raja Al Mazrouei ..

Etihad Credit Insurance appoints Raja Al Mazrouei as Acting CEO

25 minutes ago
 UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, UK coun ..

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, UK counterpart sign MoU to drive ener ..

25 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates EAD’s marine resear ..

Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates EAD’s marine research vessel, ‘Jaywun’

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.