UK, US to Raise Funds to Combat Climate Change in Developing Countries - London

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) The United Kingdom and the United States will hold a conference in London on Monday to attract private capital for tackling climate change in developing countries, the UK government said.

"Convened by the Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps and US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, the (Climate Finance Mobilisation) Forum aims to catalyse efforts to unlock private capital," the government said in a statement.

Participants of the forum are expected to present their recent and new projects aimed at curbing the climate change and facilitate green transition in emerging economies, according to the statement.

"Today is about uniting with our US allies and key enablers, using this world-leading expertise for the benefit of not just our own economies but those that will be most affected by climate change impacts," Shapps said.

By 2030, private investments in clean energy in developing countries should grow seven times to over $1 trillion in order to ensure net zero emissions worldwide by 2050, the statement said.

Later in the day, Shapps and Kerry are scheduled to update UK King Charles III and US President Joe Biden, who is on a visit to the country, on the results of the forum.