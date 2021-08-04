UrduPoint.com

UK, US Top Diplomats Discuss Attack On Mercer Street Tanker, Condemn Iran Over Incident

UK, US Top Diplomats Discuss Attack on Mercer Street Tanker, Condemn Iran Over Incident

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Wednesday he had discussed with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recent attack on the Mercer Street tanker off the coast of Oman in the Arabian Sea, adding that London and Washington condemn Iran in connection with the incident

"The UK & US are united in our condemnation of Iran's attack on MV Mercer Street off the coast of Oman. I spoke to @SecBlinken about the situation & need for Iran to stop its destabilising behaviour. We continue to work together to protect international peace & security," Raab tweeted.

The Liberia-flagged vessel was attacked on July 29 in the Arabian Sea that resulted in the death of one British and one Romanian national and physical damage to the vessel. The operator of the ship, Zodiac Maritime, is owned by Israeli entrepreneur Eyal Ofer. Israel, the United Kingdom, Liberia and Romania in two separate letters to the UN Security Council said they believed Iran was responsible for the attack. Iran, in turn, said it received no proof of its involvement in the attack.

