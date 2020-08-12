UK-US Trade Negotiations Making Positive Progress - London

The UK government said on Wednesday that current negotiations on a future Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the United States are making good progress after three rounds of talks

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) The UK government said on Wednesday that current negotiations on a future Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the United States are making good progress after three rounds of talks.

"Positive progress continues to be made in many of the areas covered by an agreement," the Department of International Trade said in an update of the issued covered during the latest round that was held in Washington from July 27 to August 7.

The official statement added that most chapter areas are now moving into the advanced stages of talks, which are expected to continue throughout the autumn, although further talks will be held before the beginning of the fourth round in early September.

Among the issues discussed in detail at the most recent round of negotiations were topics related to intellectual property and rules of origin, the UK government added.

UK International Trade Secretary Liz Truss also held parallel meetings with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, and both sides reaffirmed their commitment to negotiating a comprehensive and ambitious agreement, it said.

After leaving the European Union on January 31, the UK has embarked on trade negotiations with US, Japan, Australia and the European block, in an attempt to compensate for its departure from the alliance.

Any deal coming from those negotiations will have to wait for the conclusion of the transition period agreed between London and Brussels as part of the Withdrawal Agreement, which is due to expire on December 31.