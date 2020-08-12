UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK-US Trade Negotiations Making Positive Progress - London

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 09:00 PM

UK-US Trade Negotiations Making Positive Progress - London

The UK government said on Wednesday that current negotiations on a future Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the United States are making good progress after three rounds of talks

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) The UK government said on Wednesday that current negotiations on a future Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the United States are making good progress after three rounds of talks.

"Positive progress continues to be made in many of the areas covered by an agreement," the Department of International Trade said in an update of the issued covered during the latest round that was held in Washington from July 27 to August 7.

The official statement added that most chapter areas are now moving into the advanced stages of talks, which are expected to continue throughout the autumn, although further talks will be held before the beginning of the fourth round in early September.

Among the issues discussed in detail at the most recent round of negotiations were topics related to intellectual property and rules of origin, the UK government added.

UK International Trade Secretary Liz Truss also held parallel meetings with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, and both sides reaffirmed their commitment to negotiating a comprehensive and ambitious agreement, it said.

After leaving the European Union on January 31, the UK has embarked on trade negotiations with US, Japan, Australia and the European block, in an attempt to compensate for its departure from the alliance.

Any deal coming from those negotiations will have to wait for the conclusion of the transition period agreed between London and Brussels as part of the Withdrawal Agreement, which is due to expire on December 31.

Related Topics

Australia Washington European Union Brussels London Progress Alliance United Kingdom Japan United States January July August September December From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Samba Financial Group chooses Dubai International ..

1 hour ago

Over 50000 applications received for online admiss ..

45 seconds ago

Rain forecast in city Lahore

48 seconds ago

Balochistan all set to celebrate 73rd Independence ..

50 seconds ago

Farogh Naseem terms passage of bills related to FA ..

5 minutes ago

'Serious injuries' reported after Scottish train d ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.