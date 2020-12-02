UrduPoint.com
UK Using Emergency Procedures For Covid Vaccine Approval Unlike EU- German Health Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 06:10 PM

UK Using Emergency Procedures for Covid Vaccine Approval Unlike EU- German Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The United Kingdom is using an emergency procedure to approve coronavirus vaccines unlike the European Union, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said Wednesday.

"We have to note that there are different procedures, different approaches. In the US, in the UK, they are based on the emergency rapid authorization," Spahn told a press conference, adding that the European Union would prefer a "regular conditional procedure."

