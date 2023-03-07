UK Utility Asks Power Plants to Enhance Capacities Ahead of Coldest Night

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) UK electricity and gas utility company National Grid has asked power plants to generate more electricity amid fears of increased demand for energy ahead of March 8 night, which could be the coldest of the year, a spokesperson for the National Grid's electricity system operator said on Tuesday.

"An electricity margin notice (EMN) has been issued to the market. This is a routine tool that we use most winters, and means we are asking generators to make available any additional generation capacity they may have. The EMN does not mean electricity supply is at risk," the spokesman was quoted by the Guardian newspaper as saying.

The operator has reportedly asked power plants to increase energy production from 16:30 to 20:30 GMT on Tuesday.

It has also specifically asked electricity company EDF to prepare four coal-fired units at the West Burton A and Drax power plants for launch, according to the report.

According to the newspaper, this was not the first time the National Grid asked coal-fired power plants to prepare their units for launch, but all previous times the power of these stations was not required eventually. The spokesman added that the coal units would offer "additional contingency to operate the network as normal."

Temperatures in the UK are expected to drop to minus 6 degrees Celsius (21 degrees Fahrenheit) overnight into Wednesday.

