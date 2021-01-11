UK Vaccinated About 40% of Nationals Aged 80 Against COVID-19 - Johnson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) About 40 percent of the UK citizens in their 80s have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

"Today, I think I can confirm that we've done roughly 40 percent of the 80-year-olds in this country already. We've done about 23 percent of the elderly residents of care homes," Johnson said during his visit to a mass vaccination center in Bristol.

According to the prime minister's estimates, about 2.4 million people have received their COVID-19 shots across the United Kingdom.

By February 15, Johnson noted, all citizens of the high-risk groups will be vaccinated.

The UK government is stepping up the COVID-19 vaccination campaign with the opening of the first seven large vaccination centers on Monday, as part of its target to immunize 15 million people by the middle of February with the Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines.