UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Vaccinated About 40% Of Nationals Aged 80 Against COVID-19 - Johnson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 11:47 PM

UK Vaccinated About 40% of Nationals Aged 80 Against COVID-19 - Johnson

About 40 percent of the UK citizens in their 80s have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) About 40 percent of the UK citizens in their 80s have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

"Today, I think I can confirm that we've done roughly 40 percent of the 80-year-olds in this country already. We've done about 23 percent of the elderly residents of care homes," Johnson said during his visit to a mass vaccination center in Bristol.

According to the prime minister's estimates, about 2.4 million people have received their COVID-19 shots across the United Kingdom.

By February 15, Johnson noted, all citizens of the high-risk groups will be vaccinated.

The UK government is stepping up the COVID-19 vaccination campaign with the opening of the first seven large vaccination centers on Monday, as part of its target to immunize 15 million people by the middle of February with the Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Visit Bristol United Kingdom February All Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Germany, France, Jordan, Egypt Call on Israel, Pal ..

12 minutes ago

‘Safe Family, Safe Community’ forum between UA ..

33 minutes ago

Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Recommended for Phase 3 ..

12 minutes ago

Top US Lawmaker Urges Reversal of Houthis Terroris ..

51 seconds ago

Explosion at Gold Mine in Eastern China Leaves 22 ..

53 seconds ago

Finland Takes Rotating Chairmanship of Nordic Mili ..

56 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.