UK Vaccine Committee Chair Says Country Limited By COVID-19 Vaccine Supply

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 03:20 PM

UK Vaccine Committee Chair Says Country Limited by COVID-19 Vaccine Supply

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The United Kingdom is currently constrained by the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses available despite the rollout of the country's mass immunization campaign, Wei Shen Lim, the chair of the Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said on Wednesday.

"Towards the end of December ... we had a very bad situation in the UK and we still do. Firstly, because of the increased transmissibility of the new variant and the very high rise in the number of cases. At the same time, we're in a situation where, although the vaccine campaign or program is being rolled out, we are still limited by the vaccine supply that we have. And so there is a constraint on how many vaccine doses are available," Lim told a parliamentary committee meeting.

Earlier on Wednesday, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the Sky news broadcaster that the country's vaccine rollout program was on track and reiterated the government's commitment to offer a first vaccine dose to everyone in JCVI's top four priority groups by February 15.

Care home residents and workers, frontline health care professionals, vulnerable individuals, and the over 70s are included in the JCVI's top four priority groups.

According to data published by the UK's Department of Health and Social Care, 2.4 million people have received at least one vaccine dose since the launch of the campaign.

On Tuesday, public health officials in the UK reported 45,533 new positive tests for COVID-19, a slight decrease from the 46,169 new cases registered on the preceding day.

