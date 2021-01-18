UK Vaccines Minister Confirms Possibility of Vaccinating All Adults Against COVID by Fall

UK COVID-19 Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Monday that it was "achievable" to vaccinate all adults of the United Kingdom against the coronavirus disease by September of this year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) UK COVID-19 Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Monday that it was "achievable" to vaccinate all adults of the United Kingdom against the coronavirus disease by September of this year.

On Sunday, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that the government was aiming to vaccinate the kingdom's entire adult population by September.

"It is achievable and we are moving rapidly," Zahawi told the Sky news broadcaster when asked to comment on Raab's statement, adding, "we've got millions of doses coming through in the next few months, of course, more of the Oxford/AstraZeneca, more of the Pfizer/BioNTech, and then Moderna, which has just been approved and will come through in the spring, and others.

The vaccines minister added that the island nation bought 367 million doses for the entire population of the United Kingdom.

So far, about 3.2 million people across the UK have received the Pfizer/BioNTech or AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines, according to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.