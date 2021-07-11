UK Vaccines Minister Denies Reports of Plans to Shorten Interval Between Doses

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2021) The UK government believes that an eight-week interval between COVID-19 vaccine doses offers better protection than a shorter one, Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi told Sky news on Sunday, thus denying reports that there were plans to cut that interval.

According to the Sunday Times newspaper, the government is mulling a plan to reduce the interval between the two vaccine doses to four weeks.

"The clinical data, suggests that actually the eight week interval offers that additional fortification in terms of protection with the two doses much better than having that interval shortened any further," the minister said.

Initially, the interval between vaccine doses was 12 weeks but was recently brought down to eight for all adults.

Zahawi also added that he was "confident" UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson would be able to announce on Monday that strict COVID-19 restrictions were to be lifted on July 19.

All adults over the age of 18 are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination in England.