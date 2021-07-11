UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Vaccines Minister Denies Reports Of Plans To Shorten Interval Between Doses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 04:50 PM

UK Vaccines Minister Denies Reports of Plans to Shorten Interval Between Doses

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2021) The UK government believes that an eight-week interval between COVID-19 vaccine doses offers better protection than a shorter one, Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi told Sky news on Sunday, thus denying reports that there were plans to cut that interval.

According to the Sunday Times newspaper, the government is mulling a plan to reduce the interval between the two vaccine doses to four weeks.

"The clinical data, suggests that actually the eight week interval offers that additional fortification in terms of protection with the two doses much better than having that interval shortened any further," the minister said.

Initially, the interval between vaccine doses was 12 weeks but was recently brought down to eight for all adults.

Zahawi also added that he was "confident" UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson would be able to announce on Monday that strict COVID-19 restrictions were to be lifted on July 19.

All adults over the age of 18 are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination in England.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Kingdom July Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Ports launches second edition of Atliq P ..

21 minutes ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi awards full scholarship to blind S ..

51 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,518 new COVID-19 cases, 1,490 reco ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador to Austria participates in Arab Amb ..

3 hours ago

Arab Health and Medlab Middle East generates over ..

3 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives outgoing Luxembourg Am ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.