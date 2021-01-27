UrduPoint.com
UK Variant Of Coronavirus Less Likely To Cause Loss Of Smell, Taste - Survey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 08:42 PM

UK Variant of Coronavirus Less Likely to Cause Loss of Smell, Taste - Survey

People infected with the UK strain of coronavirus are less likely to experience loss of smell or taste as a symptom, a survey published Wednesday by the UK's official statistics bureau found

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) People infected with the UK strain of coronavirus are less likely to experience loss of smell or taste as a symptom, a survey published Wednesday by the UK's official statistics bureau found.

Symptoms such as coughing, sore throat, fatigue and fever are more likely among those afflicted with the new variant, the survey by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found.

"People testing positive compatible with the new UK variant were more likely to report any symptoms and the classic symptoms, but were less likely to report loss of taste and smell. There was no evidence of difference in the percentages reporting gastrointestinal symptoms," the ONS said.

The study also indicated that people testing positive with the new variant were also less likely to have an asymptomatic infection.

The findings come as part of a months-long continuous survey by the ONS studying an array of aspects related to the social impact of the pandemic.

The new variant was first found in the southwest of England in September and became widespread in the UK by December.

It was found to be up to 70 percent more easily transmissible and recent statement from UK authorities suggest that the variant may be deadlier than earlier versions.

Dozens of nations suspended flights with the UK in late December after the new variant was announced. Other variants have been confirmed in South Africa and Brazil.

