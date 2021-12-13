UK Vessel Crew Cooperating With Swedish Authorities After Baltic Sea Collision - Owner

(@imziishan)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) The crew of the UK-flagged cargo vessel involved in a collision with a Danish-flagged ship in the Baltic Sea on Monday morning are cooperating with the Swedish authorities investigating the incident, the UK-based shipping company Scotline Limited told Sputnik.

"The master, ship, crew and company are assisting and complying with local authorities as required," Jon Millatt, from Scotline Ltd, said in a written reply to Sputnik.

The spokesperson confirmed that they "have an interest on the SCOT CARRIER," but refused to give further details about the collision, as the incident is currently under investigation.

According to reports, the two vessels collided in the Baltic Sea off the Swedish coastal town of Ystad and the Danish ship has capsized as a result of the collision. Two men from the capsized vessel are feared to be in the water.

The Swedish Coast Guard said in a statement that several of its vessels are participating in the rescue work, and announced that a preliminary investigation into gross negligence in maritime traffic is being conducted under the direction of prosecutors.