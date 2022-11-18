UrduPoint.com

UK Vice Admiral Appointed NATO Deputy Supreme Allied Commander In Europe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2022 | 03:20 PM

UK Vice Admiral Appointed NATO Deputy Supreme Allied Commander in Europe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) UK Vice Adm. Keith Blount will be appointed NATO's Deputy Supreme Allied Commander in Europe and will be given the rank of admiral, the UK Ministry of Defence said on Friday.

"Vice Admiral Keith Blount is to be appointed NATO's Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe (DSACEUR), demonstrating the UK's continued leadership in the Alliance.

For the past three years, he has been Commander of NATO's Maritime Command," the ministry said in a statement.

Blount will also be promoted to the rank of admiral in July 2023, the ministry added.

Related Topics

NATO Europe Alliance United Kingdom July

Recent Stories

Finance Minister briefs President on overall econo ..

Finance Minister briefs President on overall economic, financial outlook of coun ..

2 hours ago
 PML-N senator's son Osama Abdul Karim arrested in ..

PML-N senator's son Osama Abdul Karim arrested in land grabbing case

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to sign transit trade a ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to sign transit trade agreement

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th November 2022

6 hours ago
 Dutch Prosecutor's Office Satisfied With Sentencin ..

Dutch Prosecutor's Office Satisfied With Sentencing of Defendants in MH17 Crash ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.