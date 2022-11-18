UK Vice Admiral Appointed NATO Deputy Supreme Allied Commander in Europe

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) UK Vice Adm. Keith Blount will be appointed NATO's Deputy Supreme Allied Commander in Europe and will be given the rank of admiral, the UK Ministry of Defence said on Friday.

"Vice Admiral Keith Blount is to be appointed NATO's Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe (DSACEUR), demonstrating the UK's continued leadership in the Alliance.

For the past three years, he has been Commander of NATO's Maritime Command," the ministry said in a statement.

Blount will also be promoted to the rank of admiral in July 2023, the ministry added.