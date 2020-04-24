UrduPoint.com
UK Virus Death Toll Climbs To Over 19,000

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 11:45 PM

UK virus death toll climbs to over 19,000

Britain's health ministry on Friday said that 684 more people had died after testing positive for COVID-19 in hospital, taking the death toll to 19,506

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Britain's health ministry on Friday said that 684 more people had died after testing positive for COVID-19 in hospital, taking the death toll to 19,506.

The figure, for the 24-hour period to 1600 GMT on Thursday, is more than the 616 reported the previous day and comes after the government claimed the virus had hit its peak.

Britain is one of the worst-hit countries in the world by the virus, and has been under a national lockdown for more than a month.

But there are fears the true figures could be higher when deaths in the community, particularly at care homes, are taken into account.

The government is coming under pressure to reveal its plans for lifting the restrictions, as well as boost testing capacity and plug gaps in the supply of protective equipment for health and social care workers.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Thursday detailed expanded community testing for the virus in the coming weeks but said it would depend on lower rates of transmission of the virus.

Meanwhile, a new website to offer testing for up to 10 million key workers and their families was overwhelmed on Friday, the government said.

