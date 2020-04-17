UrduPoint.com
UK Virus Death Toll Rises By 847 To 14,576: Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 4 seconds ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 07:52 PM

UK virus death toll rises by 847 to 14,576: health ministry

The number of people in Britain who have died in hospital from coronavirus has risen by 847 to 14,576, according to daily health ministry figures on Friday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The number of people in Britain who have died in hospital from coronavirus has risen by 847 to 14,576, according to daily health ministry figures on Friday.

The increase over a period of 24 hours is slightly lower than the 861 new deaths recorded the previous day.

The latest data also showed a further 5,599 people had tested positive for COVID-19 over 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the country to nearly 109,000.

