UK Virus Death Toll Rises By 847 To 14,576: Health Ministry
Faizan Hashmi 4 seconds ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 07:52 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The number of people in Britain who have died in hospital from coronavirus has risen by 847 to 14,576, according to daily health ministry figures on Friday.
The increase over a period of 24 hours is slightly lower than the 861 new deaths recorded the previous day.
The latest data also showed a further 5,599 people had tested positive for COVID-19 over 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the country to nearly 109,000.