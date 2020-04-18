UK Virus Death Toll Rises By 888 To 15,464: Health Ministry
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 08:56 PM
The number of people in Britain who have died in hospital from coronavirus has risen by 888 to 15,464, according to daily health ministry figures on Saturday
"As of 5pm on 17 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 15,464 have sadly died," the ministry said on its website, up from 14,576 on Friday.