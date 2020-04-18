UK virus death toll rises by 888 to 15,464: health ministry

The number of people in Britain who have died in hospital from coronavirus has risen by 888 to 15,464, according to daily health ministry figures on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :The number of people in Britain who have died in hospital from coronavirus has risen by 888 to 15,464, according to daily health ministry figures on Saturday.

"As of 5pm on 17 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 15,464 have sadly died," the ministry said on its website, up from 14,576 on Friday.