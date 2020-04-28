UrduPoint.com
UK Virus Death Toll Up By 586 To 21,678: Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 10:17 PM

UK virus death toll up by 586 to 21,678: health ministry

Britain's health ministry on Tuesday said 586 more people had died after testing positive for COVID-19 in hospital, taking the total toll to 21,678

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Britain's health ministry on Tuesday said 586 more people had died after testing positive for COVID-19 in hospital, taking the total toll to 21,678.

The increase is significantly higher than Monday's 360 new fatalities recorded -- the lowest daily total since March -- but down on the highest death tolls to date seen earlier this month.

