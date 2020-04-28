UK virus death toll up by 586 to 21,678: health ministry

Britain's health ministry on Tuesday said 586 more people had died after testing positive for COVID-19 in hospital, taking the total toll to 21,678

The increase is significantly higher than Monday's 360 new fatalities recorded -- the lowest daily total since March -- but down on the highest death tolls to date seen earlier this month.