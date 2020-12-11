UrduPoint.com
UK Voices Concern Over Canadians Held For 2 Years In China On Espionage Charges

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday expressed solidarity with Canada in opposing the ongoing two-year detention of two of its nationals in China, which is seen by Ottawa as a retaliation against the arrest of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday expressed solidarity with Canada in opposing the ongoing two-year detention of two of its nationals in China, which is seen by Ottawa as a retaliation against the arrest of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou.

"The UK remains deeply concerned by China's ongoing two-year detention of Michael Kovrig & Michael Spavor.

The UK & Canada share a commitment to the rule of law & we strongly oppose arbitrary detention," Raab wrote on Twitter on the arrest's anniversary.

Former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor were detained in China on espionage charges on December 10, 2018. Canadian officials see the move as a retaliation against the arrest of Huawei executive Meng, who was detained in Vancouver on December 1, 2018, at the request of the United States on charges of violating sanctions on Iran. Beijing denies that the two cases are linked.

