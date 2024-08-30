Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2024 | 06:43 PM

The UK on Friday said it was "deeply" concerned by the Israeli military's ongoing operation in the occupied West Bank, urging it to "exercise restraint" and adhere to international law

Israel's large-scale military operation in the occupied territory entered its third day Friday, with the death toll rising to at least 19.

Israel has described its raids on towns and refugee camps across the northern West Bank as "counter-terrorism" operations.

"We recognise Israel's need to defend itself against security threats, but we are deeply worried by the methods Israel has employed and by reports of civilian casualties and the destruction of civilian infrastructure," a spokesperson for the UK foreign ministry said.

The spokesperson added in a statement that the risk of regional instability was serious while "the need for de-escalation urgent".

The statement called on Israeli authorities to "exercise restraint, adhere to international law, and clamp down on the actions of those who seek to inflame tensions".

Britain also criticised comments made earlier this week by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, a settler and proponent of West Bank annexation.

