UK Vote 'reinforces' Case For Scottish Independence Poll: Sturgeon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 07:35 PM

UK vote 'reinforces' case for Scottish independence poll: Sturgeon

Scottish National Party leader Nicolas Sturgeon said Friday her party's strong performance in Britain's snap election reinforced her case for holding a fresh Scottish independence referendum

Scottish National Party leader Nicolas Sturgeon said Friday her party's strong performance in Britain's snap election reinforced her case for holding a fresh Scottish independence referendum.

"The stunning election win from last night for the SNP renews, reinforces and strengthens the mandate we have from previous elections to offer the people of Scotland a choice over their future," she said after the SNP picked up 48 out of Scotland's 59 seats contested in Britain's election Thursday.

