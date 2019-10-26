UK Voters Believe Conservatives to Get Most Votes, Seats in Case of Election - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) Nearly half of UK voters believe that the Conservatives will come first if an election is called, which represents significant gains for the party compared to July, despite defeats the Tories continue facing in parliament over Brexit, a YouGov poll showed on Friday.

As many as 46 percent of respondents suppose that the Conservatives are set to win most votes should an election come, with this number decreasing by 1 percent when people project that the election would bring the party most seats in the legislature.

Meanwhile, only 12 percent of Britons expect that Labour would win the most votes, with the equal share thinking the same of seats.

For the Brexit Party, the figures are 5 percent for votes and 3 percent for seats.

Hopes for a good performance by the Liberal Democrats are even smaller, being at 3 percent and 2 percent respectively.

The poll reflects significant gains by the ruling party compared to July when only from 21 to 26 percent believed in their electoral successes. This improvement is made at the expense of the Brexit Party, which, in contrast, had 19 percent for ballots and 11 percent for seats, according to the pollster.

The figures come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson pushes for a December 12 snap election after the parliament prevented him from getting his divorce deal approved by October 19 deadline, forcing him to ask for yet another Brexit extension from the European Union to not crash out of the bloc by the end of the month.