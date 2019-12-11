UrduPoint.com
UK Voters Feel Pre-Election Atmosphere Frustrating, Divisive, Hostile - Study

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 07:10 PM

The upcoming general election in the United Kingdom has created an atmosphere that the majority of people are finding divisive, frustrating and hostile, while significant numbers of Conservative and Labour voters feel contempt or disgust for one another, a study has revealed on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) The upcoming general election in the United Kingdom has created an atmosphere that the majority of people are finding divisive, frustrating and hostile, while significant numbers of Conservative and Labour voters feel contempt or disgust for one another, a study has revealed on Wednesday.

The Electoral Psychology Observatory at the London school of Economics and Opinium, a research firm, published their findings from the Hostility Barometer survey. According to the findings, 66 percent of people have found the atmosphere created by the general election "frustrating." More than 60 percent of the respondents also called the atmosphere "uncertain," "divisive" or "hostile."

"The verdict of young British citizens toward the state of electoral democracy is extremely severe. With nearly 2/3 finding the atmosphere of this week's election 'frustrating' and nearly half describing it as 'poisonous,' this is an entire generation feeling disappointed by democracy before they even get a chance to shape it," Dr.

Sarah Harrison, deputy director of the Electoral Psychology Observatory stated in the report.

The Hostility Barometer survey also revealed the deep divisions currently present in UK society, with voters expressing outright hostility for one another. The report claimed that 48 percent of Conservative voters would say that they feel disgust toward Labour voters. The corresponding figure for Labour voters views toward Tory voters was 68 percent.

"The levels of contempt and disgust expressed by citizens towards those who vote differently from them are terrifying and show that across the political spectrum, the toxicity of electoral politics now affects the relationship between citizens themselves and the way they interact on a daily basis," Professor Michael Bruter, director of the Electoral Psychology Observatory stated.

The United Kingdom heads to the polls on Thursday for a crucial general election that will decide a number of key issues, including Brexit and the National Health Service.

