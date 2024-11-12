UK Vows To Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions By 81% On 1990 Levels By 2035
Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2024 | 09:48 PM
The UK will aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 81 percent on 1990 levels by 2035, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced Tuesday, as his government ramps up its ambitions on climate change
Baku, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The UK will aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 81 percent on 1990 levels by 2035, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced Tuesday, as his government ramps up its ambitions on climate change.
The previous government in London committed in 2021 to curb such emissions by 78 percent over the same period compared to 1990.
Starmer unveiled the new target as he attended the beginning of the COP29 climate conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, where he is one of the only G20 leaders to show up.
The summit's start has been overshadowed by the re-election in the US of longtime climate change sceptic Donald Trump, as well as new warnings that 2024 is on track to break temperature records.
UK Labour party leader Starmer, who took power in July, told a press conference that Britain was "building on our reputation as a climate leader".
"I've had a series of meetings here at COP this week because this government recognises that the world stands at a critical juncture in the climate crisis," he said.
"There is no national security, there is no economic security, there is no global security without climate security."
The British leader insisted his government was not going to "start telling people how to live their lives" in order to meet the new emissions reduction target.
"We're not going to start dictating to people what they do," he added.
Starmer touted efforts already put in place by ministers to meet what he called an "ambitious" but "realisable target", including ending an effective ban on new onshore wind projects.
His Labour government has also said it will not issue any new oil and gas exploration licenses in the North Sea, and closed the UK's last coal power plant in September.
Starmer said that meant Britain was the "first G7 economy to phase out coal power", and that it was now prioritising renewable energy projects.
"Make no mistake, the race is on for the clean energy jobs of the future, the economy of tomorrow," he said.
"And I don't want to be in the middle of the pack. I want to get ahead of the game."
Environmental groups cautiously welcomed the new 2035 target.
Friends of the Earth's head of campaigns, Rosie Downes, called it "a step in the right direction but must be seen as a floor to the level of ambition not a ceiling".
"Deeper, faster cuts are needed to help avert the climate collision course we are on," she added.
"Furthermore, if these targets are to be credible, they must be backed by a clear plan to ensure they are met. The UK's existing 2030 commitment is currently way off course."
Recent Stories
AJK TEVTA Chairman visits GoForeign language Academy
CDWP approves seven projects worth Rs559.766 bln
ECC approves Rs. 16.995 billion for Technical Supplementary Grant
Jinnah House attack: ATC dismisses bail applications of 8 accused as withdrawn
CM Bugti felicitates boxer for winning international contest
Mayor Karachi expresses support for the Youth Parliament’s Karachi Vision 2030 ..
Mukhtar appreciates UK's health sector support
Police impound vehicles, arrest persons for using police lights in private cars
Lahore again becomes world's most polluted city
Inspector Moroccan Air Force calls on Naval Chief
PM, Danish counterpart agree on enhanced bilateral cooperation on climate change
Muslim World League lauds Riyadh Summit’s stand on Palestinian cause
More Stories From World
-
PM, Danish counterpart agree on enhanced bilateral cooperation on climate change42 minutes ago
-
Muslim World League lauds Riyadh Summit’s stand on Palestinian cause22 minutes ago
-
PM calls for global galvanization, efforts to protect glaciers’ health, future of humankind1 hour ago
-
Crisis-hit Germany headed for February 23 snap election2 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP Finals results2 hours ago
-
Boeing reaches settlement to avert civil trial in MAX crash2 hours ago
-
Romina urges South Asian countries to unite for regional climate action2 hours ago
-
Pakistan for redefining climate finance to enable developing countries meet NDC goals: PM10 minutes ago
-
Nuclear technology pivotal for decarbonising cotton industry, say experts at COP2910 minutes ago
-
Bees help tackle elephant-human conflict in Kenya3 hours ago
-
Poland hoping Swiatek can inspire BJK Cup 'revenge' against Spain4 hours ago
-
35 killed, dozens wounded in south China car ramming4 hours ago