UK Vows to Match or Increase 2022 Level of Military Aid to Ukraine Next Year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) The United Kingdom will maintain or even increase the record level of military support provided for Ukraine in 2022 next year, the UK government said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, British media reported that London would allocate about $2.6 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2023.

"(UK) Prime Minister Liz Truss will use her visit to New York this week to solidify the UK's commitment to Ukraine's security and territorial integrity, with the announcement that the UK will match or exceed our record 2022 military support to Ukraine next year," the government said in a statement.

According to the statement, the UK is already "the second largest military donor to Ukraine" with $2.6 billion in military aid London allocated to Kiev in 2022 and 27,000 Ukrainian military personnel trained in the UK since 2015.

"The precise nature of UK military support in 2023 will be determined based on the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

However, it is expected to include equipment like the Multiple Launch Rocket System, provided to Ukraine by the UK and others," the government added.

Earlier in the day, the UK prime minister arrived in the United States to participate in the general debate of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly. The high-level week of the session will be held from September 20-26 in New York.

The UK and other Western countries have ramped up their military support for Ukraine since Russian started a military operation in the country on February 24.

Moscow denounces the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying that it adds fuel to the fire. In April, Russia sent a note to NATO member states, condemning their military assistance to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on the Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.