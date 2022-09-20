UrduPoint.com

UK Vows To Match Or Increase 2022 Level Of Military Aid To Ukraine Next Year

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2022 | 04:00 PM

UK Vows to Match or Increase 2022 Level of Military Aid to Ukraine Next Year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) The United Kingdom will maintain or even increase the record level of military support provided for Ukraine in 2022 next year, the UK government said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, British media reported that London would allocate about $2.6 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2023.

"(UK) Prime Minister Liz Truss will use her visit to New York this week to solidify the UK's commitment to Ukraine's security and territorial integrity, with the announcement that the UK will match or exceed our record 2022 military support to Ukraine next year," the government said in a statement.

According to the statement, the UK is already "the second largest military donor to Ukraine" with $2.6 billion in military aid London allocated to Kiev in 2022 and 27,000 Ukrainian military personnel trained in the UK since 2015.

"The precise nature of UK military support in 2023 will be determined based on the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

However, it is expected to include equipment like the Multiple Launch Rocket System, provided to Ukraine by the UK and others," the government added.

Earlier in the day, the UK prime minister arrived in the United States to participate in the general debate of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly. The high-level week of the session will be held from September 20-26 in New York.

The UK and other Western countries have ramped up their military support for Ukraine since Russian started a military operation in the country on February 24.

Moscow denounces the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying that it adds fuel to the fire. In April, Russia sent a note to NATO member states, condemning their military assistance to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on the Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.

Related Topics

Assembly NATO Fire Prime Minister United Nations Ukraine Russia Visit London Kiev New York United Kingdom United States February April September 2015 Media From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan, England to play first T20I match today

Pakistan, England to play first T20I match today

44 minutes ago
 Maryam Nafees praises pacer Mohammad Hasnain

Maryam Nafees praises pacer Mohammad Hasnain

52 minutes ago
 Peaceful, prosperous Afghanistan priority for Paki ..

Peaceful, prosperous Afghanistan priority for Pakistan: FM

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, China reaffirm their commitment to furth ..

Pakistan, China reaffirm their commitment to further deepen strategic cooperatio ..

4 hours ago
 PM in New York to represent Pakistan at UNGA sessi ..

PM in New York to represent Pakistan at UNGA session

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.