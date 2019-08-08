UrduPoint.com
UK Wants Free Trade Deal With US To Save Economy After No Deal Brexit - Trade Secretary

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 11:50 PM

UK Wants Free Trade Deal With US to Save Economy After No Deal Brexit - Trade Secretary

The United Kingdom is seeking a rapid Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the United States as its key economic strategy after leaving the European Union on October 31, UK International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) The United Kingdom is seeking a rapid Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the United States as its key economic strategy after leaving the European Union on October 31, UK International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said on Thursday.

Leaving the 28-nation European Union "will give us new freedoms," Truss said in a speech at the Heritage Foundation in Washington. "[I]n my view, the ability to strike a new FTA with the United States is very high on the list... The time is now for being able to strike it."

Truss said she held talks with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Tuesday on setting up an FTA between the United States and the United Kingdom.

US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had already discussed the idea and that both of them supported it, Truss noted.

"We are leaving the EU on October 31 There will be no ifs, there will be no buts. If we have to leave with no deal, so be it.... Working with the United States is going to be very important... You are our single most important economic partner in economic terms," Truss said.

The United Kingdom was also looking at concluding possible free trade agreements with Australia, Japan, Canada and New Zealand, Truss added.

Truss's predecessor Liam Fox failed to reach any such deals with those countries during his three years in office.

