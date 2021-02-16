UK wants to target deals with EU members on creative work permits

Britain's government said Tuesday it intends to seek individual deals with each of the 27 EU member states on work permits for the creative industries, as anger grows among performers shut out of the bloc since Brexit

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Britain's government said Tuesday it intends to seek individual deals with each of the 27 EU member states on work permits for the creative industries, as anger grows among performers shut out of the bloc since Brexit.

Following Britain's definitive departure from the EU at the end of 2020, the government has faced mounting criticism over its failure to secure visa-free travel for artists and crew in a December free trade deal.

Speaking to a parliamentary committee, culture minister Caroline Dinenage said while the "door remained open" to more talks with the EU, reaching a solution covering the entire bloc would be "very complicated".

She said that success was more likely "through negotiations with individual states".

"The biggest issue here is the work permit issue and that is very much within the gift of the individual member states. And that's why we would be targeting our work there," Dinenage added.

MPs heard testimony from industry representatives who painted a grim outlook for the sector if touring and travel in the EU could not be eased.