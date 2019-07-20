UK warns British ships to avoid Hormuz Strait

London Saturday advised British ships to avoid the Strait of Hormuz for "an interim period" following Iran's seizure of a British-flagged oil tanker

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :London Saturday advised British ships to avoid the Strait of Hormuz for "an interim period" following Iran's seizure of a British-flagged oil tanker.

"We remain deeply concerned about Iran's unacceptable actions which represent a clear challenge to international freedom of navigation," a government spokeswoman said following an overnight meeting of the government's COBRA emergencies committee.

"We have advised UK shipping to stay out of the area for an interim period."