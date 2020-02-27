UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Warns Could Walk Away From EU Trade Talks In June

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 04:20 PM

UK warns could walk away from EU trade talks in June

Britain said Thursday it would decide in June if it was likely to get a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union -- and without progress, could walk away

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Britain said Thursday it would decide in June if it was likely to get a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union -- and without progress, could walk away.

If progress was not clear by June, "the government will need to decide whether the UK's attention should move away from negotiations and focus solely on continuing domestic preparations" for no deal at the end of 2020, the official negotiating mandate said.

Related Topics

European Union Progress United Kingdom June 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia suspends Umrah visits over coronaviru ..

7 minutes ago

Turkey plans to open technical training college i ..

4 minutes ago

Japan woman tests positive for virus after 'recove ..

2 minutes ago

Moving close to the resolution of Kashmir issue: D ..

12 minutes ago

International Islamic University (IIU) among top v ..

2 minutes ago

Macron says France facing coronavirus 'epidemic'

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.