UK warns could walk away from EU trade talks in June

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Britain said Thursday it would decide in June if it was likely to get a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union -- and without progress, could walk away.

If progress was not clear by June, "the government will need to decide whether the UK's attention should move away from negotiations and focus solely on continuing domestic preparations" for no deal at the end of 2020, the official negotiating mandate said.