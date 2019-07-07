UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Warns Iran Against Breaking Nuclear Deal Limits

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 08:40 PM

UK Warns Iran Against Breaking Nuclear Deal Limits

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) The UK Foreign Office issued a stern warning to Iran on Sunday not to break the uranium enrichment limit set in the nuclear deal it signed with world powers in 2015.

"While the UK remains fully committed to the deal, Iran must immediately stop and reverse all activities inconsistent with its obligations," a Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.

Iran announced this week it has started enriching uranium above the 3.67 percent concentration agreed in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The United Kingdom is working with other JCPOA participants on the next steps. Germany said earlier that an emergency Joint Commission could be called to deal with the situation.

Iran said in May it would ramp up uranium enrichment if European partners did not shield it from US sanctions. Washington quit the deal last year which waived sanctions on Tehran in return for limits on its nuclear program.

Related Topics

UK World Foreign Office Iran Washington Nuclear Germany Tehran United Kingdom May Sunday 2015 All From

Recent Stories

DEWA explores cooperation with Brunei energy secto ..

28 minutes ago

Salem Al Qasimi becomes member of International In ..

28 minutes ago

ERC launches health projects in Pakistan

1 hour ago

2 hours ago

UAE Government seeks to encourage growth of mariti ..

2 hours ago

Pearl Initiative, NAMA engage in research on women ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.