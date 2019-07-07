UK Warns Iran Against Breaking Nuclear Deal Limits

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) The UK Foreign Office issued a stern warning to Iran on Sunday not to break the uranium enrichment limit set in the nuclear deal it signed with world powers in 2015.

"While the UK remains fully committed to the deal, Iran must immediately stop and reverse all activities inconsistent with its obligations," a Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.

Iran announced this week it has started enriching uranium above the 3.67 percent concentration agreed in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The United Kingdom is working with other JCPOA participants on the next steps. Germany said earlier that an emergency Joint Commission could be called to deal with the situation.

Iran said in May it would ramp up uranium enrichment if European partners did not shield it from US sanctions. Washington quit the deal last year which waived sanctions on Tehran in return for limits on its nuclear program.