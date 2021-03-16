UK Warns More Anti-Corruption Sanctions Against Foreign Countries in 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The United Kingdom will launch a second "global sanctions regime" that will include entry bans and asset freezes for foreign individuals whom London deems implicated in corruption, according to the new defense strategy unveiled on Tuesday.

The UK introduced the first so-called global sanctions regime independently from the European Union last summer, targeting alleged human rights violators. The list of targets included 25 Russian nationals, 20 Saudis, two Myanmar military generals, and two North Korean intelligence officials.

"In 2021, the UK will launch a second global sanctions regime on corruption, giving us powers to prevent those involved in corruption from freely entering the UK or channelling money through our financial system.

This will complement existing anticorruption tools, including law enforcement powers, and enable us to work with allies who have similar regimes, such as the United States and Canada," the strategy read.

The new framework of sanctions will bring the UK more in line with the so-called Magnitsky regimes implemented by the United States and Canada, which also entail entry bans and asset freezes on the grounds of corruption.