UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Warns More Anti-Corruption Sanctions Against Foreign Countries In 2021

Muhammad Irfan 11 seconds ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

UK Warns More Anti-Corruption Sanctions Against Foreign Countries in 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The United Kingdom will launch a second "global sanctions regime" that will include entry bans and asset freezes for foreign individuals whom London deems implicated in corruption, according to the new defense strategy unveiled on Tuesday.

The UK introduced the first so-called global sanctions regime independently from the European Union last summer, targeting alleged human rights violators. The list of targets included 25 Russian nationals, 20 Saudis, two Myanmar military generals, and two North Korean intelligence officials.

"In 2021, the UK will launch a second global sanctions regime on corruption, giving us powers to prevent those involved in corruption from freely entering the UK or channelling money through our financial system.

This will complement existing anticorruption tools, including law enforcement powers, and enable us to work with allies who have similar regimes, such as the United States and Canada," the strategy read.

The new framework of sanctions will bring the UK more in line with the so-called Magnitsky regimes implemented by the United States and Canada, which also entail entry bans and asset freezes on the grounds of corruption.

Related Topics

Corruption Russia Canada European Union London United Kingdom Myanmar United States Money From

Recent Stories

‘Can’t resign from assemblies,’ Zardari refu ..

10 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decisions on Dubai Raci ..

20 minutes ago

PTCL Gets Recognition for its Communication and So ..

34 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Court convicts four people, jewellery co ..

35 minutes ago

89,746 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

35 minutes ago

UK to Invest in Enhancing Chinafacing Capabilities ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.