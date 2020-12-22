UK Warns of Possible Fresh National Lockdown as Alarm Grows Over New Coronavirus Strain

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel hinted on Tuesday that as the new variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 recently identified in England is rapidly spreading across the UK, the government will need to implement another national lockdown by New Year to try to contain the disease

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) UK Home Secretary Priti Patel hinted on Tuesday that as the new variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 recently identified in England is rapidly spreading across the UK, the government will need to implement another national lockdown by New Year to try to contain the disease.

"Of course, if the virus continues to spread then we will take stronger measures, because at the end of the day our objective is to save lives and to keep people safe," Patel told Sky news broadcaster when asked if other parts of England will move into Tier 4 � a new level of alarm similar to the lockdown imposed in November � when the government reviews the measures next week.

She said that the new strain is already in various part of the country, as people continue to travel around, despite the warning issued by Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week, when he canceled plans to relax COVID-19 during Christmas and allow up to three families to meet indoors for the festivity.

Referring to the rise in the virus transmission, Patel said it is "inevitable" as people travel, explaining that that is why the government is urging people not to travel "for the sake of everybody's health.

"

The home secretary's warning echoed a similar statement made on Monday by England's chief scientific adviser, Patrick Vallance, who, talking alongside Johnson at a press briefing, said that as the new strain had spread across the UK, tighter restrictions might be required.

"I think it is likely that this will grow in numbers of the variant across the country and I think it's likely, therefore, that measures will need to be increased in some places, in due course, not reduced," he said.

At least 40 countries have so far banned or limited UK travel, in an attempt to prevent the spreading of the new variant of the coronavirus, disrupting Christmas plans for millions of people.

In the case of France, the 48-hour ban on travel and freight saw hundreds of trucks stuck on both sides of the English Channel, although Patel said that discussions were under way between London and Paris to find a solution.