UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Warns Of Possible Fresh National Lockdown As Alarm Grows Over New Coronavirus Strain

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 04:55 PM

UK Warns of Possible Fresh National Lockdown as Alarm Grows Over New Coronavirus Strain

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel hinted on Tuesday that as the new variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 recently identified in England is rapidly spreading across the UK, the government will need to implement another national lockdown by New Year to try to contain the disease

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) UK Home Secretary Priti Patel hinted on Tuesday that as the new variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 recently identified in England is rapidly spreading across the UK, the government will need to implement another national lockdown by New Year to try to contain the disease.

"Of course, if the virus continues to spread then we will take stronger measures, because at the end of the day our objective is to save lives and to keep people safe," Patel told Sky news broadcaster when asked if other parts of England will move into Tier 4 � a new level of alarm similar to the lockdown imposed in November � when the government reviews the measures next week.

She said that the new strain is already in various part of the country, as people continue to travel around, despite the warning issued by Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week, when he canceled plans to relax COVID-19 during Christmas and allow up to three families to meet indoors for the festivity.

Referring to the rise in the virus transmission, Patel said it is "inevitable" as people travel, explaining that that is why the government is urging people not to travel "for the sake of everybody's health.

"

The home secretary's warning echoed a similar statement made on Monday by England's chief scientific adviser, Patrick Vallance, who, talking alongside Johnson at a press briefing, said that as the new strain had spread across the UK, tighter restrictions might be required.

"I think it is likely that this will grow in numbers of the variant across the country and I think it's likely, therefore, that measures will need to be increased in some places, in due course, not reduced," he said.

At least 40 countries have so far banned or limited UK travel, in an attempt to prevent the spreading of the new variant of the coronavirus, disrupting Christmas plans for millions of people.

In the case of France, the 48-hour ban on travel and freight saw hundreds of trucks stuck on both sides of the English Channel, although Patel said that discussions were under way between London and Paris to find a solution.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Christmas France London Paris United Kingdom Turkish Lira November Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emaar, Zoom to host New Year’s Eve celebration v ..

11 minutes ago

UK PM, EU chief held talks on Brexit, Covid: Europ ..

1 minute ago

4 Gamblers arrested in Hassanabdal

1 minute ago

INFINIX marks its place as the leading smartphone ..

27 minutes ago

'It's time to perform as no excuse now that we ar ..

33 minutes ago

New UK COVID-19 Strain Unlikely to Affect Vaccine ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.