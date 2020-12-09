UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 25 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

UK Warns That People With Strong Allergies Should Not Receive Pfizer Vaccine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The United Kingdom's health authorities warn that people with serious allergic reactions should not get inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, the Sky news broadcaster reported Wednesday.

The country started vaccinating people on Tuesday with 90-year-old Margaret Keenan becoming the first person in the world to receive a dose of the vaccine outside of clinical trial.  Later, however, two NHS employees developed allergic reactions after they were inoculated, according to the broadcaster. 

 The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has reportedly advised NHS trusts that people with a history of a significant allergic reaction to drugs, vaccines or food should not be vaccinated.

NHS England has confirmed that all trusts that participate in the vaccination program are aware of that and from Wednesday onward all people will be asked if they have a history of allergic reactions before receiving a shot.

The UK is the first country to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and is currently conducting what appears to be the biggest immunization campaign in its history. 

