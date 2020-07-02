UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Warplanes Flown Over Baltic Sea To Intercept Russian Military Aircraft - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 12:40 AM

UK Warplanes Flown Over Baltic Sea to Intercept Russian Military Aircraft - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The United Kingdom's Royal Air Force (RAF) said it launched fighter jets from its airbase in Lithuania to intercept a Russian military jet in a routine air policing mission.

"Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jets based in Lithuania have launched for the fifth time to intercept Russian aircraft off the Baltic coast line. The Typhoons from RAF Lossiemouth based 6 Squadron RAF, intercepted a Russian IL-78 MIDAS Air to Air refuelling aircraft that was operating over the Baltic Sea and was a routine NATO Air Policing mission," RAF said in a public statement.

The Russian Defense Ministry maintains that military flight communication over the Baltic Sea are done with strict adherence to international law.

Foreign air force units have been based in the Baltic states in different capacities since they joined NATO in 2004. Currently, according to the RAF, they share the air base with the Spanish Air Force while French warplanes are parked at the Amari Air Base in Estonia.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Estonia United Kingdom Lithuania From Share

Recent Stories

SEHA opens National Screening Centres on Fridays a ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Costa Rica review ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Airways supports UAE’s humanitarian aid m ..

1 hour ago

Hope Probe a source of pride in country’s histor ..

1 hour ago

Al Owais: Relationship between the government and ..

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits TAQA following ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.